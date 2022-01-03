STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Despite NGT directive, Mahanadi pollution continues unabated

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation used to open the two sluice gates to discharge storm water during the rainy season.

Published: 03rd January 2022 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Waste being discharged into Mahanadi river from sluice gate at Jobra.

Waste being discharged into Mahanadi river from sluice gate at Jobra. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In blatant violation of restrictions imposed by National Green Tribunal (NGT), direct discharge of untreated sewage from the Millennium City into Mahanadi river continues unabated.

Wastewater generated from Station Bazar, College Square, Jobra and Sikharpur localities in the city is being directly discharged into the river through a sluice gate near Jobra railway line without treatment.

Similarly, sewage passing through the main storm water channel (MSWC-2) from Gandarpur is being directly released into the river through the sluice gate at Guluguli without treatment. 

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) used to open the two sluice gates to discharge storm water during the rainy season. But now the two gates remain open in all seasons for discharge of waste into the river. 

This apart, human habitations on Mahanadi embankment near Sikharpur, Gandhi Palli, Nehru Palli, Kanheipur, Bhadimula, Gatiroutpatana and Ayatpur too are contributing to pollution of the river.

Sewage generated from these human settlements are being directly discharged into the river in the absence of proper drainage and sewerage lines in the localities. 

Despite the rampant pollution of the river, authorities of CMC and district administration seem least concerned about the issue.  

Even as a regional office of the State Pollution Control Board(SPCB) is functioning in the city, its officials are yet to take any action. 

Regional Officer, SPCB, Cuttack Rashmita Priyadarshini said she has no authority to check pollution of the river. She said water samples have been collected from the river near Naraj, Dhabaleswar and Gatiroutpatana and sent to SPCB laboratory for examination and necessary action. 

On the other hand, CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said work is on to separate sewerage lines from storm water channels under Integrated Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (ISIP) in the city.  

“Once the sewerage lines are fully active,  only storm water will be released into the river,” she said, adding it would take maximum one year to solve problem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal NGT Mahanadi River
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp