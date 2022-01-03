Despite NGT directive, Mahanadi pollution continues unabated

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In blatant violation of restrictions imposed by National Green Tribunal (NGT), direct discharge of untreated sewage from the Millennium City into Mahanadi river continues unabated.

Wastewater generated from Station Bazar, College Square, Jobra and Sikharpur localities in the city is being directly discharged into the river through a sluice gate near Jobra railway line without treatment.

Similarly, sewage passing through the main storm water channel (MSWC-2) from Gandarpur is being directly released into the river through the sluice gate at Guluguli without treatment.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) used to open the two sluice gates to discharge storm water during the rainy season. But now the two gates remain open in all seasons for discharge of waste into the river.

This apart, human habitations on Mahanadi embankment near Sikharpur, Gandhi Palli, Nehru Palli, Kanheipur, Bhadimula, Gatiroutpatana and Ayatpur too are contributing to pollution of the river.

Sewage generated from these human settlements are being directly discharged into the river in the absence of proper drainage and sewerage lines in the localities.

Despite the rampant pollution of the river, authorities of CMC and district administration seem least concerned about the issue.

Even as a regional office of the State Pollution Control Board(SPCB) is functioning in the city, its officials are yet to take any action.

Regional Officer, SPCB, Cuttack Rashmita Priyadarshini said she has no authority to check pollution of the river. She said water samples have been collected from the river near Naraj, Dhabaleswar and Gatiroutpatana and sent to SPCB laboratory for examination and necessary action.

On the other hand, CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said work is on to separate sewerage lines from storm water channels under Integrated Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (ISIP) in the city.

“Once the sewerage lines are fully active, only storm water will be released into the river,” she said, adding it would take maximum one year to solve problem.