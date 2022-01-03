Fake notes worth over Rs 13 lakh seized, one held in Odisha

By Express News Service

Town police seized counterfeit currency notes worth over Rs 13 lakh from a rented house at Santha Madhav village and arrested a person in this connection on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Chandramani Bal alias Chandan of Chhanchina within Mangalpur police limits. Acting on a tip-off, Jajpur Town police raided Bal’s house late in the night on Saturday and seized the fake notes worth Rs 13.17 lakh.

Police also seized a printing machine, stamp, paper used in making the fake currency notes, cutter and other equipment from the accused’s possession.

Bal used to print the fake notes and send those to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

“The accused was printing counterfeit notes of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 denominations at his rented house. He was sending the notes to Andhra Pradesh for circulation,” said Jajpur sub-divisional police officer Saroj Upadhyaya.

Sources said the accused was staying with his wife in a rented house in Santha Madhav for the last four months. His landlord resides in Bhubaneswar along with his family.

The accused’s wife is at large. The SDPO further informed that Bal is a habitual offender and has been arrested earlier twice for making and circulating counterfeit currency notes. In the last three years, he was arrested by Danagadi and Kaliapani police for the same crime.

While further investigation into the incident is underway, police suspect that a racket was involved in printing and circulating the fake currency notes.

“Efforts are on to identify, trace and arrest other persons involved in the crime,” he added.

On the day, Bal was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.

