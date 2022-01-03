Massive reshuffle of bureaucrats in Odisha, Sanjeev Chopra new APC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Sunday effected a massive reshuffle of officials at the secretary level in order to revamp the administration in the new year.

While the Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) has been changed, a full-time Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) has been appointed for the Health and Family Welfare department. As per a notification issued by the General Administration department, ACS of Home department, Sanjeev Chopra, has been appointed as the APC.

Chopra will replace Raj Kumar Sharma, who has been appointed full-time ACS of the Health and Family Welfare department has been given full charge of the department.

The government has allowed Chopra to remain in additional charge of ACS in the Home and Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment departments in addition to his own duties. Similarly, Sharma will remain in additional charge of Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL).

Principal Secretary of MS&ME department Satyabrata Sahu, who holds additional charge of School and Mass Education department has been appointed Principal Secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management department.

Sahoo will replace Bishnupada Sethi who has been appointed Principal Secretary in the School and Mass Education department with additional charge of Commerce and Transport and Information and Public Relations departments.

The government has rewarded Industries secretary Hemant Sharma by giving him additional charge of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO).

Sharma also holds the additional charge of Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department and is the Chairman of Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL). With this, the entire Industries department has come under Sharma.

This apart, Principal Secretary in the Commerce and Transport department Madhu Sudan Padhi, who holds additional charge of Commissioner, Land Records and Settlement has been appointed as principal secretary in the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department. Principal Secretary of ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Class Development department Ranjana Chopra has been given additional charge of of MS&ME department.

Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department Suresh Kumar Vashishth has been appointed Officer on Special Duty in the General Administration department. Similarly, Secretary of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma has been given additional charge of the Women and Child Development department.

The additional appointment of Anu Garg as Principal Secretary in the Women and Child Development department will be terminated after Sarma takes charge.

Managing Director, IPICOL Bhupendra Singh Poonia who holds additional charge of Additional Secretary in the Industries department has will now also hold the post of MD, IDCO.

