New Year gift: Odisha hikes salary of junior teachers of all primary schools by 50%

The decision taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be implemented from January 1, 2022 and benefit 33,038 junior teachers.

Published: 03rd January 2022 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a new year gift, the Odisha government on Monday decided to hike the salary of junior teachers of all the primary schools of the State by 50 per cent.

The decision taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be implemented from January 1, 2022, and benefit 33,038 junior teachers. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO),  13,324 contractual and 19,714 regular teachers will get enhanced salaries as per the decision.

The salary of contractual junior teachers which was Rs 7,400 has increased to Rs 11,000. The salary of regular junior teachers which was Rs 9,200 has been enhanced to Rs 13,800.

The state government will have to bear an additional burden of Rs 168 crore per year for the implementation of the decision.

Comments

