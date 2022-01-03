Odisha registers 43 per cent growth in GST collection

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has posted a 43 per cent growth in GST collection in December 2021 over the corresponding period last year.

The tax collection in December last year was Rs 4,080.14 crore against Rs 2,860.20 crore during December 2020.

The growth in collection during December 2021 is the highest among major states for the fourth consecutive month and second highest ever gross collection of GST by the State since launch of GST, said the Commissionerate of CT and GST.

The progressive GST collection till December 2021 was Rs 32,113 crore against Rs 20,089 crore till December 2020 with a growth of 60 per cent.

The corresponding collection till December 2019 was Rs 21,750 crore. Collection of OGST during the month of December last year was Rs 1,118.65 crore against Rs 765.26 crore during the same period in 2020 recording a robust growth of 46.18 per cent.

The collection of Rs 973.79 crore in CGST, Rs 1,267.63 in IGST and Rs 720.07 crore in cess during December 2021 registered a growth of 65.21 per cent, 31.26 per cent and 33.4 per cent respectively over the corresponding period in 2020.

Gross GST collection during the third quarter of 2021-22 (Oct-Dec) is Rs 11,809.26 crore recorded a growth of 51.08 per cent against the same period in 2020-21. GST growth is mostly driven by mining and manufacturing sectors.

Sectoral analysis of top 100 dealers’ GST payments in cash reveals that Rs 8,595 crore of gross revenue was collected from the mining sector during the current financial year against Rs 4,714 crore from the same dealers during corresponding period of last fiscal with a growth of 83 per cent.

The manufacturing sector also recorded a growth of 142 per cent with a collection of Rs 8,157.93 crore during the current fiscal against Rs 3,374.61 crore in last financial year.

Similarly, service, trading and works contract sectors also recorded a growth of 72 per cent, 89 per cent and 46 per cent respectively in the current fiscal over the corresponding period of last year.

The total VAT collection from petrol and liquor is Rs 759.72 crore during December 2021 against Rs 691.47 crore during December 2020 with growth rate of 9.87 per cent. Collection from petroleum products is Rs 589.04 crore while Rs 170.67 crore from liquor.

Commissioner of CT & GST, SK Lohani has instructed field officers to ensure at least 90 per cent return filing, return scrutiny of all suspected/big taxpayers as well as prompt demand and recovery in case of any irregularities.