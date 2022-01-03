Odisha reports 23 more Omicron infections, case tally rises to 37

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Sunday reported a major spike in Omicron cases as 23 more tested positive for the new variant, pushing the tally of the infectious strain to 37 in the State. A major concern is, over 50 per cent of these cases are local in nature.

The State also witnessed a steep rise in daily Covid cases with 424 more confirmed infections reported during the last 24 hours, the highest in over two months.

Director of State Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said of the 23 new Omicron cases, 19 are male and four female. Twelve of the new cases are local, while 11 are foreign returnees. The local cases include five from Barbil and two from Khurda.

A health worker from Keonjhar and three hotel staff from Puri have also been infected with the super mutant strain. Besides, one Omicron case has also been reported from Boudh.

The Health and Family Welfare department had sent samples of these patients to Institute of Life Sciences for genome sequencing.

Lack of adequate enforcement at district level is alleged to have triggered a spike in Omicron cases. The five persons tested positive for the new variant at Barbil had reportedly attended a fair in their locality.

Mohapatra said those tested positive for the Omicron variant are either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms and their condition is stable.

He said the Health department is also verifying data of the local cases to find out if any of them have any recent history of international travel or if they came in in contact with any foreign returnee.

Alarmed by the increase in cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation had to stop ‘Sisir Saras’ fair in the Capital city midway on Saturday following heavy rush at the venue.

Questions are being raised on how such fairs are being allowed when the government guidelines mandate restrictions on such events.

Meanwhile, Khurda reported the highest 177 cases followed by Cuttack at 45 and Sundargarh 38. The State also reported one death during the period from Khurda.