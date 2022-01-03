Sri Gouranga Jew gets peanuts for bhog 

Sukanta Sahu By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Odisha government might be on a temple renovation drive but many age-old structures still wallow in neglect.

The 461-year-old Sri Gouranga Jew temple in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district - in need of desperate attention - is a classic example.

A daily ration of 115 gm dal, 30 gm paneer, 60 gm sweets and 200 gm flattened rice (chuda) besides some vegetables is provisioned for bhog for the deities of the temple. Sounds ridiculous but it is true.

The government sanctioned more than Rs 5 crore for renovation and restoration of Haribaldev Jew temple but completely ignored the plight of the Gouranga Jew temple built in 1560 by Maharaja Nilakanta Bhanj. Located in the heart of Baripada town, the administration of the temple was taken over by the Endowments department after the end of kingship.

The temple offers its premises on rent for several programmes like Holi festivities besides marriage ceremonies and charges a fee for the same.

Despite earning revenue, the shrine lies in ruins, with cracks on the outside resulting in rain water seeping in and damaging the interiors.

“The exterior of the temple is replete with weeds due to neglect and the Endowments department is turning a blind eye to it all,” said Debabrata Praharaj, the priest of the temple. Praharaj and two assistants perform the daily rituals of the deities.

Walls of the kitchen and store room of the temple too have developed cracks and there is no seating area for devotees. A well that provides water for the daily rituals of the deities also lies in a dilapidated state.

The department pays the priest and two of his assistants a meagre monthly salary of Rs 600 and Rs 400 each respectively which is not adequate to cater to the needs of their families.

The provisions for bhog apart from Rs 10 for vegetables fail to meet the required quantity for the purpose.

The deficit is met from the money that is received through bhog orders given by devotees. Contacted, Baripada Sub-Collector-cum-Endowments officer Anya Das said she will look into the matter.