Staff crunch hits functioning of Odisha State Seed Corporation

Acute shortage of staff has crippled the OSSC which responsible for production of quality seeds and supplying the same to farmers at affordable cost.

Published: 03rd January 2022

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Acute shortage of staff has crippled the Odisha State Seed Corporation (OSSC) which responsible for production of quality seeds and supplying the same to farmers at affordable cost.

All the 25 sanctioned posts - 20 seed production and marketing officers (SP&MOs), three assistant marketing development officers (AMDOs) and two marketing assistants - are lying vacant for years together. Repeated requests of the OSSC management for filling up the vacant posts have fallen in deaf years.

The  SP&MOs assisted by AMDOs and marketing assistants (MA) play a key role in seed production and marketing to achieve the target fixed by the district level seed committees for kharif and rabi seasons.

The State-run corporation is running with a skeletal staff of 71 against sanctioned posts of 185. The total vacancies as on date is 115.

The single post of Deputy General Manager (Processing and Quality Control) was managed by an officer of the Agriculture department till December 15, 2021. 

The officer, credited with developing a certified variety of seed called ‘Kala Champa’, which was much in demand among farmers for its high yield (7-8 tonne per hectare), was on deputation to the Corporation. He was repatriated to his parent department and transferred to Angul by the Agriculture Secretary at a time when the Corporation needs his services the most. 

The mandate of the Corporation is to undertake production of certified seeds, process seeds on scientific and commercial lines and undertake distribution to farmers at reasonable prices and in sufficient quantities to support agricultural production programme of the State.

“Seed is a critical input to increase production and productivity. The State and the Centre are providing subsidy on sale of certified seeds to farmers to make them affordable. The State failed to achieve the desired seed replacement rate due to lack of infrastructure support and administrative inertia,” said former member of OSSC Board Ashok Baral.

The seed replacement for paddy in the State is only 33 per cent much less than the national average. Similarly, it is eight per cent for pulses and less than five per cent for groundnut. 

The Corporation could supply only 4.7 lakh quintal seeds during the last kharif season against the  target of 5.25 lakh quintal. The total paddy seed requirement of the State is 14 lakh quintal.

