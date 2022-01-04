STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ACC Cement official’s son returns home, hunt on for kidnappers

Published: 04th January 2022 07:37 AM

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Hours after being kidnapped by unidentified miscreants, the nine-year-old son of a top official of ACC cement factory in Bargarh was rescued by police unharmed on Sunday night. The abductors, however, are still at large.

The boy, son of Md Jamil Akhtar Khan, the CSR Head of ACC Bargarh Cement Works, was abducted at around 6:45 pm on Sunday when he was playing with other kids in the locality. As per the complaint lodged by Khan with Town police, two unidentified youths came on a motorcycle and forcibly picked up his son before fleeing. The kid’s friends raised a hue and cry following which he rushed to the spot and found a handwritten note left by the kidnappers. 

In the note the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. They also threatened to harm the child if police were involved in the matter. Bargarh SP Rahul Jain said on receiving the complaint, multiple teams were formed to trace the kid. At around 11.30 pm in the night, a search team found the boy walking back towards the colony. The boy is in a state of shock now. 

Jain further said the boy informed police that his kidnappers took him to a nearby forest where they gave him biscuits and water. After some time, they fled the spot leaving the kid behind. 

“We suspect that the abductors fled after police became alert and sealed all entry and exit routes of the locality besides carrying out multiple raids at different places. Besides, the kidnapping incident was aired on various news channels and became viral on social media. Perhaps all the media attention scared the kidnappers and they let go of the child unharmed.” Efforts are on to identify the kidnappers. They will be nabbed soon, he added.

