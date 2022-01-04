STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal tourist among three found Omicron-positive in Puri, hotel declared micro-containment zone

The hotel in ward 11 was declared a micro-containment zone after the three cases were detected, Puri District Collector Samarth Verma said.

Published: 04th January 2022

By PTI

PURI: A hotel in Odisha's Puri was declared a micro-containment zone after three people were found to be positive for the omicron variant of coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

One of the patients is a tourist from West Bengal, while the other two are staff members of the hotel, they said.

The hotel in ward 11 was declared a micro-containment zone after the three cases were detected, Puri District Collector Samarth Verma said.

No one would be allowed to enter the hotel, and no one from inside would be allowed to come out, he said.

All the employees of the hotel will undergo RT-PCR tests, he said.

All the shops on the premises of the hotel have been closed, while the administration is providing essential items to those living inside, he said.

Verma, however, clarified that it would have no impact on devotees visiting the famed Jagannath temple.

