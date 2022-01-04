Odisha: 80,000 teens take the jab on day 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid surge in Omicron cases, Odisha inoculated more than 80,000 adolescents in the 15 to 18 years age group with the first dose of Covid vaccine on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Officials of the Health and Family Welfare department said that of the 2.86 lakh beneficiaries who were administered vaccine on the day, 80,129 were in the 15 to 18 years age group. While the vaccination drive began at 9 am, teenagers could be seen lining up at the earmarked centres since early morning.

The turnout of teenagers in the State Capital was more than 90 per cent of the target. Of 4,350 teenagers who had booked slots, 4,107 took the jab, informed additional district urban public health officer (ADUPHO) Antaryami Mishra, the nodal officer for vaccination in Bhubaneswar. He said provision has been made for the administration of 150 doses of vaccine in each centre every day.

Director of Capital Hospital Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo said that the beneficiaries who registered their names on the CoWIN portal as well as those who opted for on-site registration are being given shots. Sahoo said immunisation of adolescents was essential they are more active and susceptible to catching the infection.

Elsewhere in the State too, the vaccination drive was conducted smoothly on day one. A teenager who took the jab at a centre in Sambalpur town said that the inoculation process was hassle-free although she had opted for offline registration. “I was nervous initially but I did not feel anything while getting the injection”, she said.

The Health and Family Welfare department had designated 939 exclusive vaccination centres to facilitate inoculation of the teenagers. The vaccination drive on the day was carried out in 3,204 session sites including the existing regular sites. Around 3,228 session sites have been planned for vaccination of eligible age groups on Tuesday.

With the State government planning to complete first dose vaccination of adolescents within a month, Director of Family Welfare Bijay Panigrahi said the CDMOs and district administrations have been directed to coordinate and identify educational institutions where vaccination camps can be organised. Schools and colleges having adequate infrastructure and no immediate exams will be given priority, Panigrahi said.