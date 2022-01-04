STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Ekalabya Puraskar for shuttler Rutaparna Panda

The award is given every year to young sportspersons of Odisha in recognition of their outstanding performance in the preceding two years.

Published: 04th January 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

 Internationally acclaimed Odia shuttler Rutaparna Panda

 Internationally acclaimed Odia shuttler Rutaparna Panda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Internationally acclaimed Odia shuttler Rutaparna Panda was conferred the 29th Ekalabya Puraskar for the year 2021 here on Monday. She received a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation from the Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal. 

Rutaparna Panda being awarded by
Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal | Express

Besides her, two other sportspersons - cyclist Swasti Singh and footballer Pyari Xaxa - were also felicitated for their remarkable performancwes at international and national levels in their respective fields. Both received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each along with citation.

The award is given every year to young sportspersons of Odisha in recognition of their outstanding performance in the preceding two years. The award was constituted in 1993 by Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT).

Among others, former Indian hockey captain Dillip Tirkey and Chairperson of Ekalabya Puraskar Committee and Trustee of IMPaCT Baijayant Panda were present.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rutaparna Panda Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal Ekalabya Puraskar
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp