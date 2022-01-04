Odisha's Ekalabya Puraskar for shuttler Rutaparna Panda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Internationally acclaimed Odia shuttler Rutaparna Panda was conferred the 29th Ekalabya Puraskar for the year 2021 here on Monday. She received a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation from the Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

Rutaparna Panda being awarded by

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal | Express

Besides her, two other sportspersons - cyclist Swasti Singh and footballer Pyari Xaxa - were also felicitated for their remarkable performancwes at international and national levels in their respective fields. Both received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each along with citation.

The award is given every year to young sportspersons of Odisha in recognition of their outstanding performance in the preceding two years. The award was constituted in 1993 by Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT).

Among others, former Indian hockey captain Dillip Tirkey and Chairperson of Ekalabya Puraskar Committee and Trustee of IMPaCT Baijayant Panda were present.