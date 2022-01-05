‘Betel vines in Dhinkia forcefully demolished’: Odisha's steel plant protestors

By Express News Service

PARADIP: While villagers of Dhinkia panchayat are gradually coming forward to lend support to the JSW steel plant project, many of them have alleged that the administration is forcibly demolishing their betel vines in their absence by deploying police and sealing the three main entry points.

As per the allegations, for last one week daily wagers are unable to go to their place of work and others too are fearing to step out due to the fear of police. Besides, police have reportedly sealed all the routes.

Likhan Das, a resident of the village, said, “I have decided to end my life as the administration dismantled my betel vine without my consent. Police have sealed all the routes and threatened to nab people by registering false cases.”

Another betel vine grower Ratanakar Mallick said he was sustaining a family of six with the income from his betel vineyard. JSW had offered Rs10 lakh compensation but I wasn’t interested. However in my absence and without consent, my betel vine was dismantled, he alleged.

On the other hand, JSW company officials in a press statement claimed that many villagers of Dhinkia are willing to give away their betel vines and the administration is going ahead only after taking their consent.

Sources said, betel vines of 33 villagers in Mahala, Dhinkia and Patana villages have been measured for demolition.

Meanwhile, Jindal Pratirodha Sangram Samiti (JPSS) leader Debendra Swain said, “Police have sealed three gates of Dhinkia village to foil our stir. So we have sought help of village women to restrict entry of police officials and villagers are intensifying the protest.”