STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Betel vines in Dhinkia forcefully demolished’: Odisha's steel plant protestors

As per the allegations, for last one week daily wagers are unable to go to their place of work and others too are fearing to step out due to the fear of police.

Published: 05th January 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

A betel vineyard being demolished in Dhinkia village.

A betel vineyard being demolished in Dhinkia village. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: While villagers of Dhinkia panchayat are gradually coming forward to lend support to the JSW steel plant project, many of them have alleged that the administration is forcibly demolishing their betel vines in their absence by deploying police and sealing the three main entry points.

As per the allegations, for last one week daily wagers are unable to go to their place of work and others too are fearing to step out due to the fear of police. Besides, police have reportedly sealed all the routes. 

Likhan Das, a resident of the village, said, “I have decided to end my life as the administration dismantled my betel vine without my consent. Police have sealed all the routes and threatened to nab people by registering false cases.”

Another betel vine grower Ratanakar Mallick said he was sustaining a family of six with the income from his betel vineyard. JSW had offered Rs10 lakh compensation but I wasn’t interested. However in my absence and without consent, my betel vine was dismantled, he alleged. 

On the other hand, JSW company officials in a press statement claimed that many villagers of Dhinkia are willing to give away their betel vines and the administration is going ahead only after taking their consent. 
Sources said, betel vines of 33 villagers in Mahala, Dhinkia and Patana villages have been measured for demolition.

Meanwhile, Jindal Pratirodha Sangram Samiti (JPSS) leader Debendra Swain said, “Police have sealed three gates of Dhinkia village to foil our stir. So we have sought help of  village women to restrict entry of police officials and villagers are intensifying the protest.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhinkia Panchayat JSW steel plant Dhinkia Paradip
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp