STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha child commission voices concern over Centre's bid to raise marriage age of women to 21 years

The move if implemented, will override existing customs, practices and usage.

Published: 05th January 2022 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has expressed concern over the Centre's bid to raise the minimum marriage age of girls to 21 years, pointing out that several schemes and the POCSO Act have the scope of extending support to children only up to 18 years of age.

It also noted that the move, if implemented, will override existing customs, practices and usage.

In a letter to Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe, the chairperson of Parliament Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth & Sports, the OSCPCR on Tuesday suggested that the minimum age of marriage for boys, instead, should be made 18 years.

"I humbly request you to kindly consider not raising the legal age of marriage of girls to 21, rather keeping 18 as the minimum legal age for both boys and girls," OSCPCR chief Sandhyabati Pradhan urged the Sahasrabuddhe-led panel.

ALSO READ | Marriage age of women to be raised from 18 to 21, bill in Parliament soon

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Bill, 2021, which has proposed a uniform rule for all communities, was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 21, 2021.

It was later on sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for review.

If enacted, this proposed amendment will redefine 'child' to include male and female who have not completed 21 years of age.

Pradhan, in the letter, said, "That change of legislation in isolation will never be able to stop child marriage, unless there is socio-behavioural change among parents and community.

Factors like distress and poverty, patriarchal norms and practices, lack of opportunity for schooling, employment and the like are still contributing to a large extent in the prevalence of child marriage.

ALSO READ | Address poverty, education to curb child marriage

Stating that there is also a need to strengthen families by providing appropriate livelihood opportunities, she drew attention to the fact that the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act and programmes like the Integrated Child Protection Scheme have the scope of extending support to vulnerable children only till the age of 18 years.

In such circumstances, there will be no space to provide support to a bride or groom between the age of 19 to 21 years if rescued from child marriage, she claimed.

"Act like POCSO has restricted consensual sex up to the age of 18. This implies that someone may have sexual act after 18 but won't be able to marry till 21. This will create new sets of issues like increasing unwed mothers and foeticide thereafter," the commission chief said.

WATCH 

Pradhan maintained that the OSCPCR is spearheading a movement to end child marriage in Odisha by 2030.

A high-powered state committee has been formed to facilitate the process by bringing together many government and non-government stakeholders.

The OSCPCR chairperson said she has spoken to different stakeholders, including teenagers, before taking up the matter with the Parliament committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
marriage age Odisha POCSO Act Marriage age bill Marriage Bill
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp