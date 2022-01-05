STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Class X summative assessment-1 from Jan 5

Necessary instructions have been given to the centre superintendents for conduct of the examination while strictly adhering to Covid guidelines.

Examination

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of summative assessment-1 under the new system for Class X students that will begin from Wednesday. 

All confidential material including question papers, answer sheets and other documents have already been sent through 701 dispatch teams to 311 nodal centres including 22 set up at police stations in remote areas across the State, informed BSE president Ramasish Hazra. 

As many as 5,76,223 students will appear the summative assessment-1 at 3,093 examination centres for four days. Apart from 40 central squads, as many as 72 squads have been constituted to check malpractice. 

Necessary instructions have been given to the centre superintendents for conduct of the examination while strictly adhering to Covid guidelines. “Maximum 24 examinees can sit in an examination hall which will be sanitised every day. Both the invigilators and examinees are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing,” said Hazra.     

BSE has come up with the continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE) system from the current academic session. The new system was introduced to overcome the problems faced by the Board for evaluation of results after the annual matriculation examination was cancelled in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic last year.

