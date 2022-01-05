STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Live pangolin seized, one held; gharial rescued; elephant carcass retrieved

By Express News Service

BARGARH/MALKANGIRI: A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch and Forest department arrested a youth and seized a live pangolin from his possession at Negipalli village within Bheden police limits in Bargarh district on Tuesday. 

The accused was identified as Jagat Thela (19) of Negipalli. Acting on a tip-off, the team apprehended Jagat from a roadside near Khansumen Devi temple. During the search, the pangolin, weighing over 7.3 kg, and other incriminating articles were recovered from his possession. 

As Jagat could not produce any valid document for possessing the pangolin, he was detained and later handed over to forest officials for legal action. The mammal was handed over to Bargarh DFO for safe custody. Further investigation is on.

In Malkangiri, a five-feet-long gharial was rescued from a pond in Sadasivpur village on the day. Locals first spotted the crocodile, weighing around 17 kg, and alerted officials of Balimela forest range. A team rushed to the village and rescued the reptile.

The crocodile is under observation and will be released in Chitrakonda reservoir in next couple of days, said Balimela forester Sibu Lenka.

Carcass of jumbo calf found

The carcass of a three-month-old female elephant calf was found near Dasanali village under Talcher forest range on Tuesday. Locals spotted the carcass near a bush and informed forest personnel who rushed to the spot. Talcher ranger Prabhat Rout said postmortem will be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact cause of the calf’s death. Sources said a herd of 20 to 30 elephants have come to Talcher from Parjang after crossing Brahmani river. They were seen moving in Dasanali and NTPC ash pond area on Monday night.

