Odisha's Chilika hosts 1.1 million winged guests this year

A flamboyance of flamingos at Chilika lake.

A flamboyance of flamingos at Chilika lake.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chilika, the largest brackish water lagoon of Asia, is hosting a congregation of over 1.1 million winged guests of 183 species this winter, revealed the annual bird census carried out in the lake on Tuesday. 

The exercise of Chilika Development Authority (CDA), State Wildlife Organisation and Bombay Natural History Society (BHNS) recorded a congregation of 10,74,173 individuals of 107 water bird species and 37,953 individuals of 76 wetland dependent species in the Ramsar site. 

The congregation this year, however, has been marginally less compared to 2021 during which the lagoon witnessed a gathering of around 12.42 lakh birds of 190 species.  

Nalabana island, spread over 15.53 sq km area in the lake and the winter home for migratory birds from the Arctic and Sub-Arctic regions, witnessed the highest congregation of over 3.58 lakh birds belonging to 97 species. 

The bird count in the island this year, however, was also 65,899 less compared to the previous year during which the figure was 4.06 lakh and the number of species was 114. 

The census witnessed a rare sighting of an uncommon Mongolian Gull in the lagoon this year. Besides, the number of three duck species - the Northern Pintail, Gadwall and Eurasian Wigeon - exceeded one lakh, which is the highest congregation of any bird species in the lagoon this year. 

The number Northern Pintail, Gadwall and Eurasian Wigeon species this year remained, 1.72 lakh, 1.53 lakh and 1.50 lakh respectively. 

Officials said there was a marginal decline in the number of Northern Shoveler, Tufted Duck, Red Crested Pochard species this year. 

Decline in number was also recorded for local species such as Cotton Teal and Lesser Whistling ducks.
The census, however, recorded a noteworthy increase in population of species such as Northern Pintail, Common Coot and Common Pochard. 

The local resident species such as Purple Swamp-hen, Purple heron, Indian Moorhen, and Jacanas were also found in high numbers. 

“The increase in numbers for the Greater Flamingo at Nalabana indicates that the mudflat restoration at Nalabana is effective,” CDA officials said. 

The bird census was carried out from 6 am to 12 pm on the day. The entire lagoon was divided into 21 units for the exercise, while 106 personnel including forest officials and bird experts from government and non-government organisations were engaged.

