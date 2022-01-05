Trailer of film on Odisha's Ravenshaw Collegiate School released

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Trailer of a documentary, “The Collegiate-A role model” based on heritage of Ravenshaw Collegiate School, the oldest school of Odisha was released on Tuesday.

The 2.20 minute trailer was released at a special function organised on the campus of Madhusudan Law University here in the evening. The documentary is directed by Milan Dash, Bar Member of Supreme Court of India.

“Many people are unaware that great personalities like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Kulabrudha, Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das, Karmaveer Gorishankar Ray, Utkalprana Braja Sundar Ddas, great scientist Padma Vibhushan Prana Krushna Parija, Bhoomiputra Biju Pattnaik and Radhanath Rath are alumni of Ravenshaw Collegiate School. The documentary will help in keeping glory of the school alive,” said Dash adding efforts are on to release it on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Bose.

