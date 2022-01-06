Make way for Blue Flag beach: Ganjam administration

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A cluster of shrimp seed hatcheries in Ganjam district is staring at uncertainty, thanks to an unimaginative order from the district administration that has asked them to shift their machineries from Gopalpur where blue flag beach development work will start.

In a recent notice, the District Fisheries Officer instructed shrimp seed hatchery owners operating in Gopalpur to move their sea water intake systems from the area in Gopalpur declared as Blue Flag zone.

“I am strictly directed by Collector and District Magistrate, Ganjam to shift water intake systems far away from the declared zone within three days from the date of notice, otherwise the district administration will take drastic action,” the recent letter of the Fisheries Officer to hatchery owners read.

The notice, however, left the owners in lurch as the hatcheries have no other option to survive without the sea water. Of around 34 hatcheries in the State, 32 are located in Goplapur area from where shrimp seeds are exported to different districts and other States.

The hatcheries have been allowed by Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) and have temporary 10X10 feet tent/thatched construction at the beach to draw the water through a four-inch pipeline which runs three feet underground.

Most of the hatcheries have been operating for years and the sudden order has them in a catch 22 situation. Hatchery owners said development should be sustainable and not at the cost of other trade and business that helps the State earn foreign exchanges.

Any hurdle in intake of seawater will lead to closure of hatcheries and directly impact the aquaculture in Odisha, forcing many farms to close. This will also result in unemployment, from the local fisherman community, said another hatchery owner.

Interestingly, the seawater intake operation runs eight months a year and requires two to three maintenance works a year. Besides, the visibility of structures on the beach is negligible and can be reworked, he said. The three-day notice itself looks a drastic move to shift the systems which have been developed over a period of over two decades, the hatchery owners pointed out and urged administration to exempt it from Blue Flag Zone restrictions.