Odisha CM unveils Biju Patnaik ITI at Puri, promises more trades soon

The Chief Minister said more trades in different disciplines will be added along with modern laboratory, workshops, and hostel facilities keeping in mind the future industry needs.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the Biju Patnaik Industrial Training Institute at Krushnaprasad block in Puri district. Built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, the institute has facilities for training students in electrician, fitter, electronics mechanic and dress-making trades.

Addressing a function organised on the occasion, the Chief Minister said more trades in different disciplines will be added along with modern laboratory, workshops, and hostel facilities keeping in mind the future industry needs. 

With huge investment coming in, the State needs more skilled manpower. The ‘Skilled in Odisha’ programme is working on a mission mode to generate skilled human resources to meet the global standard.
Highlighting the progress achieved in skill development, the Chief Minister said of around 12,000 ITIs in the country, 10 institutes of Odisha are among the best 100 ITIs. “Many students have brought laurels for the State and I hope this trend will continue in the future,” Naveen said.

Planning Board Deputy Chairman Sanjay Dasburma said Krushnaprasad block is encircled by Chilika lake and Bay of Bengal and difficult to access. The establishment of an ITI here has opened up new opportunities in skill development and the local youths will be immensely benefitted.

