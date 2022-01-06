Odisha has 3.3 crore voters, over 9 lakh additions this year: Chief electoral officer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha as of now has 3.3 crore voters, informed State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK Lohani on Wednesday. As per the final electoral rolls, the State has 3,29,83,643 voters of which 1,67,96,603 are male and 1,61,83,835 female. Besides, 3,025 are from the third gender category.

There has been an increase of around 4.31 lakh electors in the 2022 electoral rolls as the number of voters in the final electoral rolls of 2021 was 3,25,52,202. The CEO said 9,50,789 new voters have been enrolled in electoral rolls this year while 3,82,601 names were deleted. Correction records of 3,82,601 electors have also been done in the current year.

“There were 4,10,076 electors in the age group of 18-19 in the final electoral rolls, 2021. However, the number has increased to 5,23,774 in the final electoral rolls this year,” he said. The CEO said there has been qualitative improvement in the purity of electoral rolls after Special Summary Revision-2022.

The number of non-photo electors which was earlier 3,38,458 has come down to 84,694. Similarly, the gender ratio of the electors in the electoral roll has increased from 958 to 964. The special summary revision of photo electoral rolls, with qualifying date as January 1, 2022 was published on Wednesday after completion of the summary revision.

As many as 18,65,570 claims and objections were received by the Commission this year during the special summary revision. Out of this 12,02,101 (64.44 per cent) were received online and 6,63,469 (35.56 per cent) offline.