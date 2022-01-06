STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha has 3.3 crore voters, over 9 lakh additions this year: Chief electoral officer

The number of non-photo electors which was earlier 3,38,458 has come down to 84,694.

Published: 06th January 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha as of now has 3.3 crore voters,  informed State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK  Lohani on Wednesday. As per the final electoral rolls,  the State has 3,29,83,643 voters of which 1,67,96,603 are male and 1,61,83,835 female. Besides, 3,025 are from the third gender category.

There has been an increase of around 4.31 lakh electors in the 2022 electoral rolls as the number of voters in the final electoral rolls of 2021 was 3,25,52,202. The CEO said 9,50,789 new voters have been enrolled in electoral rolls this year while 3,82,601 names were deleted. Correction records of 3,82,601 electors have also been done in the current year.

“There were 4,10,076 electors in the age group of 18-19 in the final electoral rolls, 2021. However, the number has increased to 5,23,774 in the final electoral rolls this year,” he said.  The CEO said there has been qualitative improvement in the purity of electoral rolls after Special Summary Revision-2022.

The number of non-photo electors which was earlier 3,38,458 has come down to 84,694. Similarly, the gender ratio of the electors in the electoral roll has increased from 958 to 964. The special summary revision of photo electoral rolls, with qualifying date as January 1, 2022 was published on Wednesday after completion of the summary revision.

As many as 18,65,570 claims and objections were received by the Commission this year during the special summary revision. Out of this 12,02,101 (64.44 per cent) were received online and 6,63,469 (35.56 per cent) offline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha electoral officer SK Lokhani Odisha voters Odisha voters list
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp