Odisha’s Covid cases double in a day, Omicron variant traced in 5 foreign returnees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Omicron scare gripped the country, Odisha on Wednesday witnessed a big spike in new cases with 1,216 people from 28 districts testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The State also reported 23 more Omicron cases.This was the highest single-day count in five months. On August 8, the State had registered 1,243 infections. The daily count almost doubled in a day as 680 cases were recorded the previous day.

Khurda district reported the maximum 456 cases, followed by 166 from Sundargarh, 99 from Sambalpur, 80 from Cuttack, 47 from Jajpur, 40 from Mayurbhanj, 33 from Jharsuguda, 30 from Puri, 25 from Keonjhar and 21 from Bargarh.

Among the fresh infections, 187 were of the 0-18 years age group and 710 people in quarantine. With around 68,878 tests, including 26,864 RT-PCR, the overall test positivity rate (TPR) rose to 1.8 per cent (pc) from 1.3 pc. The TPR soared to 5.4 pc in Khurda, 4.2 pc in Sundargarh and 3.5 pc in Sambalpur.

The State also saw 23 new Omicron cases from 218 samples sequenced at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) taking the tally to 60. Those included five foreign returnees, who had arrived here from Sweden, France, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Qatar, and 18 from the local community.

Official sources said altogether 24 persons, including six women were detected with Omicron variant and one of them was a Tamil Nadu native, who has returned to the state. The local cases were from Balasore (five), Sambalpur (five), Nuapada (two) and one each from Nabarangpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Puri, Jajpur and Balangir.

The restrictions notwithstanding, detection of the highly transmissible variant in the local community has emerged as a big concern for the administration. On Sunday, 12 were locals among the 23 detected with Omicron. So far, four people have recovered.

The Health authorities warned that the State may have to face stricter restrictions like weekend shutdown if people do not adhere to Covid safety norms to check the spread of the infection.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said the number of infections led by Omicron is likely to increase further in the State as the cases are also rising in the neighbouring states. “People have to behave responsibly to break the chain of transmission. The government is ready to meet the medical emergencies,” he added.

