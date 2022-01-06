Odisha's Sambalpur civic body to collaborate with engineering varsity for execution of development projects

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) will collaborate with Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla to get better feedback on technical aspects of major development projects and improve quality of work executed by the civic body.

SMC Commissioner Pradeep Sahu said big projects require rigorous review of the technical aspects to ensure best quality of work. Involvement of VSSUT in executing such projects will provide the civic body with technical consultancy services.

Sahu further said usually, private firms are entrusted with the responsibility of preparing the design and detailed project report (DPR) of big projects besides providing technical consultancy during execution of work. But these firms charge a hefty fee for their services which increase the project expenditure.

“VSSUT can provide us a comprehensive feedback on various points since multiple departments of the university will be engaged to give better technical consultation at various steps during materialisation of projects. This will help improve the quality of work undertaken by the SMC. In return, we will pay the university for the services. We are hopeful that everything will be finalised in the next meeting with VSSUT authorities,” the SMC Commissioner added.

SMC officials said so far, two rounds of discussions have been held with VSSUT in this regard. The university authorities have given their proposal about funds required for the purpose. Another round of talks will be held and an MoU signed between SMC and VSSUT to formalise the collaboration.

Meanwhile, SMC has already assigned the VSSUT with the task to prepare plans for beautification of a water body and a road in the city. Reportedly, civil engineering, mechanical, electrical and architecture departments of the university will be engaged in the project. Other departments will be involved depending on the requirements.