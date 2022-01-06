STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC rules out intervention in Panchayati Raj institution reservation disputes

However, Justice Rath said that the issue may be raised again before the next election.

Published: 06th January 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC.

Orissa High Court.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has closed its doors for disputes related to reservation to the offices of panchayati raj institution (PRI) members. Litigants will now have to wait to raise the issue before the next panchayat elections.

The High Court ruled that there is no scope to consider the issue after final notification on reservation by the State government. A petition had sought judicial intervention into reservation of the ZP member seat under Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district for ST category ‘in the interest of justice and equity’.

Satrughna Jena, a resident of the locality, had filed the petition stating that the seat which was reserved for the ST category was unreserved in 2002. In 2007, it was reserved for ST candidates and for the OBC in 2012. While the seat was reserved for the SC category in 2017, it has been again unreserved for the 2022 election. “It is a betrayal to the ST community,” the petitioner alleged.

The HC dismissed the petition on Monday. The single judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath said that undisputedly, there is final publication of the reservation aspect. At present, only notification on the election is awaited.

Keeping in view the development and the situation at present, the bench said that there is no scope for considering the aspect involved herein. However, Justice Rath said that the issue may be raised again before the next election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Orissa HC Panchayati Raj institution
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp