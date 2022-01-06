Orissa HC rules out intervention in Panchayati Raj institution reservation disputes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has closed its doors for disputes related to reservation to the offices of panchayati raj institution (PRI) members. Litigants will now have to wait to raise the issue before the next panchayat elections.

The High Court ruled that there is no scope to consider the issue after final notification on reservation by the State government. A petition had sought judicial intervention into reservation of the ZP member seat under Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district for ST category ‘in the interest of justice and equity’.

Satrughna Jena, a resident of the locality, had filed the petition stating that the seat which was reserved for the ST category was unreserved in 2002. In 2007, it was reserved for ST candidates and for the OBC in 2012. While the seat was reserved for the SC category in 2017, it has been again unreserved for the 2022 election. “It is a betrayal to the ST community,” the petitioner alleged.

The HC dismissed the petition on Monday. The single judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath said that undisputedly, there is final publication of the reservation aspect. At present, only notification on the election is awaited.

Keeping in view the development and the situation at present, the bench said that there is no scope for considering the aspect involved herein. However, Justice Rath said that the issue may be raised again before the next election.