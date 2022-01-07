STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
148 new COVID-19 cases take TPR to 1.8 per cent in Cuttack

The test positivity rate in Cuttack district increased to 1.85 per cent with detection of 148 fresh cases on Thursday.

Odisha Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The test positivity rate (TPR) in Cuttack district increased to 1.85 per cent with detection of 148 fresh cases on Thursday. Around 7,677 samples were tested on the day including 3,674 done through RT-PCR.

The new cases include the highest 111 from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area and the rest are from rural areas and other urban local bodies (ULBs) of the district.

Of the 111 positive cases detected from CMC area, 49 are of those in home quarantine and 14 in institutional quarantine. The rest 48 cases are local contacts from 29 localities across the city.

Detection of cluster cases prompted CMC authorities to declare micro-containment zones in the city. As many as three buildings located at Sankarpur Dhia Sahi, Nandi Sahi and Gautam Nagar in Bidyadharpur were declared micro-containment zones on the day. Five to six positive cases have been detected from these buildings.

The civic body on Wednesday night had declared a house at Upar Telenga Bazar as micro-containment zone after detection of five cases. As on Thursday, the total number of positive cases in CMC area stood at 46,271 with 347 active cases. 

