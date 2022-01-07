STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Centre to spend Rs 3,200 crore to install mobile towers in 3,933 Odisha villages: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed about the provision of 272 new post offices in LWE districts of Odisha.

Published: 07th January 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tender process for installation of 2,379 new mobile towers in 10 aspirational districts of Odisha has begun and the work will start soon, Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw told here on Thursday.

Announcing the provision of new mobile towers and 272 new post offices in the State, Vaishnaw said the towers will provide high-speed mobile and internet connectivity to 3933 uncovered villages. 

The towers will be installed under the ‘Connecting the Un-connected’ initiative approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last.

"The Cabinet had approved the scheme for 7,287 uncovered villages of 44 aspirational districts across five states at an estimated cost of Rs 6,466 crore including operational expenses for five years. Since more than half of the uncovered villages are located in Odisha, the State will get the highest Rs 3,200 crore under the scheme," he informed.

The 10 aspirational districts to be covered include Balangir, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada.

The maximum 1,094 villages belong to Kandhamal, followed by 966 in Rayagada, 520 in Koraput, 516 in Kalahandi, 467 in Gajapati, 306 in Malkangiri and 11 each in Balangir and Dhenkanal.

"The towers will be installed with 100 pc Central funding and completed in a year. Once installed, it will enhance digital connectivity useful for facilitating learning, knowledge and skill upgradation.

It will also lead to holistic development of the remote and tribal districts which have been languishing due to lack of high speed communication," Vaishnaw said.    

In addition to the scheme, 483 more mobile towers are also being installed with an estimated cost of Rs 421.66 crore in nine districts of the State under Left Wing Extremists (LWE) Project Phase II.

It is likely to be completed by March 2023. The Union Minister also informed about the provision of 272 new post offices in LWE districts of the State. 

Vaishnaw flags off Tapaswini Express

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday flagged off Puri-Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar railway station.

Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw informed that no project in the State would be delayed due to lack of funds. He directed officials to speed up the ongoing works on war footing.

On the progress of Khurda Road-Balangir project, the Minister said construction was hampered due to delay in land acquisition. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mobile Towers Ashwini Vaishnaw Odisha Mobile Towers Odisha Villages
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp