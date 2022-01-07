Dead man 'receives' COVID jab in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A dead man has reportedly received the second dose of Covishield vaccine in Sundargarh’s Biramitrapur town.

The incident came to light on Thursday after social activist Kunal Gourav posted about the goof-up on social media platforms.

According to Gourav, his 72-year-old neighbour Sanatan Chaurasia had died seven months back. He had received the first dose of Covishield vaccine on March 18, 2021.

However, on Wednesday, his family members received a message on mobile phone which said Chaurasia’s complete vaccination certificate could be downloaded from the CoWin portal.

The certificate showed that Chaursia successfully received the second dose on Wednesday with health worker Mukta Tete administering the jab to him at Alexander government UP school, Sundargarh.

On being informed about the incident, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr SK Mishra talked to the CoWin team and said it was due to technical and server problem.