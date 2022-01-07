STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhinkia unrest on, villagers take out lathi rally

According to villagers, Surendra and Ripun Swain of the panchayat were arrested on Wednesday allegedly on false charges.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Alleging police excess on those opposing the proposed JSW steel plant, Dhinkia villagers took out a protest ‘lathi’ rally on Thursday. 

Villagers also alleged that police detained one Laxman Mallick and reportedly forced him to handover his betel vine besides threatening to register a case against him if he did not comply. 

Led by Jindal Pratirodha Sangram Samiti (JPSS) member Debendra Swain, agitators from Dhinkia, Patana and Mahala rallied and congregated at Phulkhai temple. 

Meanwhile, a 15-member delegation of the United Kisan Morcha visited Dhinkia on the day to extend solidarity to the movement. Former MLA Narayan Reddy, senior environmentalists Prafulla Samantaray, Suresh Panigrahi and Sudarshan Pradhan, Slum Protection Forum leaders Pramila Behera and Shankar Sahu besides senior CPI leader Shashi Bhushan Swain joined the rally. They also met administrative officials and police and urged them to stop forceful demolition of betel vines.  

Contacted, Erasama tehsildar C Pragyananda Das said villagers are dismantling their betel vines voluntarily and no force has been used.

“If they are facing any problems, they should approach district administration directly for resolution,” added Das.

Around 192 betel vines belonging to 167 villagers were demarcated, of which 118 have been dismantled. A total of 53 beneficiaries have received financial assistance of `1.41 lakh as compensation. 

Earlier, Dhinkia had turned into a battlefield after police and villagers clashed over demarcation of Mahala, the newly-created village, on December 20, 2021. 

