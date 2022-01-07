Iraqi national recovers from rare disease after surgery at SUM Ultimate Medicare

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 38-year-old Iraqi national, suffering from a rare skull base disease, underwent successful surgery at the SUM Ultimate Medicare here recently providing a push to Odisha as a medical tourism destination.

Jasim Kareem Faran Chnani, after recovering from Covid-19, had developed a swelling on his forehead and left eye due to which he was suffering from headache for the last one month.

As per diagnosis conducted in Iraq, he was afflicted by Pott’s puffy tumour with invasive fungal frontal sinusitis and orbital involvement.

Jasim’s family looked around for treatment of the disease which was not available in Iraq. They then decided to fly to India.

A team led by senior consultant and head of ENT and Skull Base Surgery Dr Radhamadhab Sahu completed the procedure ensuring a smooth operative and post-operative recovery period for the patient.

“Pott’s Puffy tumour was an infection of the marrow of the forehead bone, also known as the frontal bone, associated with sub-periosteal abscess. It is a rare clinical entity and is usually seen as a complication of chronic frontal sinusitis or trauma to the forehead,” he said.

Jasim, who is on the way to recovery, was impressed with the quality of treatment and the high-end facilities available at SUM Ultimate Medicare.