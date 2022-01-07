STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik terms PM Narendra Modi's security breach 'unacceptable'

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik unequivocally condemned the security breach during the visit of PM Narendra Modi to Punjab.

Published: 07th January 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (L) with PM Narendra Modi

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (L) with PM Narendra Modi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday unequivocally condemned the security breach during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab, terming it  “unacceptable in our democracy”.

“The Prime Minister of India is an institution. It is the duty of every government to provide foolproof security and safeguard the dignity of this institution. Anything contrary should be unacceptable in our democracy,” Naveen said.

The Prime Minister was struck for 15 to 20 minutes at a flyover, some 16 km short of Ferozepur, as a group of farmers had blocked the road on which he was travelling. He was scheduled to lay the foundation stone for several projects and address a rally there.

The Chief  Minister’s statesmanship and respect for Constitutional positions have been manifested on various occasions. He has maintained decorum even when dealing with Opposition parties and leaders. His conduct during the Prime Minister’s visit and review of the impact of cyclone Yaas in May, 2021 in Odisha and neighboring West  Bengal was lauded by Modi.

The Prime Minister had praised the Chief Minister over the “perfect coordination” and “perfect communication” between the State and Central governments.

Modi was apparently snubbed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,  who arrived 30 minutes late for the review meeting, handed over papers related to the impact of the cyclone and left for other meetings. 

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appreciated Chief Minister’s concern for Prime Minister’s security.

“This is how a democracy like India should function. We all can have differing ideologies, beliefs and opinions but that can be no ground to legitimise a breach of security for the Prime Minister,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Narendra Modi Narendra Modi Security Breach PM security breach
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp