Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das tests positive for COVID-19, state logs 2703 new cases

The Health Minister, who was touring several places in his constituency ahead of the three-tier Panchayat elections, has urged people came in contact with him to get tested.

Published: 07th January 2022 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and in home isolation as advised by the doctors. The Health Minister, who was touring several places in his constituency ahead of the three-tier Panchayat elections, has urged people came in contact with him to get tested.

"I tested asymptomatic COVID positive yesterday and now in home isolation. I request all who have come in contact with me in last three days to get themselves tested," he tweeted on Friday. Odisha logged 2703 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single day total in last over five months pushing the tally to 10,62,476.

The fresh infections, including 409 from the 0-18 years age group, went up by 42 per cent (pc) over the previous day's caseload of 1897. Five districts reported more than 100 cases each in last 24 hours.

The hotspot Khurda contributed around 34 per cent of the caseload as the district recorded the maximum 926 cases, followed by 454 from Sundargarh, 191 from Cuttack, 179 from Sambalpur and 106 from Jharsuguda.

As many as 68,970 samples were tested during the period and the test positivity rate (TPR) rose to 3.92 pc. The infections soared by over 10 times in a week. One more patient, a 78-year-old from Khurda district succumbed to the disease taking the toll to 8468. The active cases stood at 8237.

