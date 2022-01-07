STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court upholds conviction in 13-year-old murder case

The bail bonds of the appellants are cancelled and they are directed to surrender forthwith to serve the remaining sentences.

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: More than a decade after granting bail to four life convicts in a murder case, the Orissa High Court has directed them to serve the remaining period of their sentences.

All four were convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for life by a fast track court in Balangir on March 10, 2008, in a murder case at Larambah under Patnagarh police limits on June 27, 2005. 

After the convicts filed criminal appeals in the same year, the High Court granted them bail - Kirtan Sahu and Babulal Sahu on February 20, 2009 and Chhotelal Sahu and Srikrishna Sahu on October 17, 2011. The criminal appeals were pending for all these years till they were dismissed on Tuesday.

The two-judge bench of  Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra said that the court finds that no grounds have been made out for interference with the well-reasoned judgment of the trial court. Accordingly, the appeals were dismissed.

“The bail bonds of the appellants are cancelled and they are directed to surrender forthwith to serve the remaining sentences. If they fail to surrender within two weeks, the investigating officer of the police station concerned will take steps to apprehend and send them to judicial custody”, the bench ordered.
 

