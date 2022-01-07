Prime accused in NHM fraud case arrested

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested the prime accused in embezzlement of NHM funds worth Rs 5 crore. The accused Bikash Kumar Mansingh was arrested from Rourkela.

The money was siphoned off from the account of Zilla Swasthya Samiti, Sonepur on April 7 last year by hacking the public financial management system (PFMS) of NHM.

Based on a report of Sonepur chief district medical officer (CDMO), the EOW had registered a case in this connection on May 1 last year and launched an investigation.

The CDMO had alleged that `5.01 crore was unauthorisedly diverted from the account of Zilla Swasthya Samiti.

The EOW investigation revealed that one Rajkishore Nayak of Bhawanipatna, who was engaged as an accountant at Sonepur NHM on a temporary basis from April, 2016 to December 2020, had hatched a conspiracy with Mansingh, Abinash Kumar Pradhan, Ananta Charan Pradhan, Samir Kumar Pati and others for embezzling the funds.

The accused had generated an e-cheque of Rs 5 crore by hacking the NHM portal on April 2, 2021. They fabricated the seal of Sonepur CDMO and ADMO and used it to stamp the e-cheque.

They then placed it before an SBI branch in Sonepur for clearance following which the amount was transferred to the account of Naturals, a firm engaged in transporting minerals, in Central Bank of India’s main branch in Rourkela on April 7 last year.

“So far, five accused Mansingh, Nayak, Abinash Pradhan, Ananta Pradhan and Pati have been apprehended in connection with the fraud,” said an EOW officer.