STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Termination of OPTCL Director stayed by Orissa High Court

The officer urged the HC to quash the order of termination which was passed without specifying the reason as to how his continuance is detrimental to the interest of the corporation.

Published: 07th January 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa High Court has stayed the termination of Director (Finance), Odisha Power Transmission Limited (OPTCL), Samir Swain.

On December 31, the State government had terminated his service citing that “his continuance is detrimental to the interest of OPTCL.”

While terminating the service of Swain with immediate effect, the department directed OPTCL to pay him three months’ salary as per the terms and conditions in the letter of appointment issued on July 27, 2020. Swain moved the HC challenging the order of the Energy department.

The officer who was appointed for a period of five years stated that he was not given a single opportunity to present his case prior to such illegal and arbitrary termination of his appointment which is in violation of the principles of natural justice.

He urged the HC to quash the order of termination which was passed without specifying the reason as to how his continuance is detrimental to the interest of the corporation. The court has stayed his termination till January 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Orissa HC OPTCL Odisha Power Transmission Limited
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp