Termination of OPTCL Director stayed by Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa High Court has stayed the termination of Director (Finance), Odisha Power Transmission Limited (OPTCL), Samir Swain.

On December 31, the State government had terminated his service citing that “his continuance is detrimental to the interest of OPTCL.”

While terminating the service of Swain with immediate effect, the department directed OPTCL to pay him three months’ salary as per the terms and conditions in the letter of appointment issued on July 27, 2020. Swain moved the HC challenging the order of the Energy department.

The officer who was appointed for a period of five years stated that he was not given a single opportunity to present his case prior to such illegal and arbitrary termination of his appointment which is in violation of the principles of natural justice.

He urged the HC to quash the order of termination which was passed without specifying the reason as to how his continuance is detrimental to the interest of the corporation. The court has stayed his termination till January 19.