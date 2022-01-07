Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan targets BJD over Mahanga murders

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With police investigation into the Mahanga double murder cases remaining inconclusive even after a year of the incident, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday questioned the State government on the outcome of the probe and how long it will take to deliver justice to the family members of the deceased.

Addressing a memorial prayer meeting to observe the death anniversary of senior BJP leader and former Mahanga block chairman Kulamani Baral at Nrutanga under Mahanga Assembly constituency virtually from New Delhi, the Union Minister said that the sacrifice made by Baral for the poor by raising his voice against corruption in allotment of houses under the rural housing scheme will not go in vain.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for shielding Law and Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena, Pradhan sought to know why the law was not allowed to take its course when the lower court directed the investigating officer to name the minister in the chargesheet.

Recalling his meeting with Baral at his Bhubaneswar residence on January 1, 2021, a day before the murder, the Union Minister said the former had come to wish him on the new year.

Baral had then informed him about the massive corruption in selection of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Mahanga block.

"It was shocking for me to hear that Baral and his associate were brutally murdered the next day. I have no doubt that he was eliminated by the ruling BJD for raising his voice against the corrupt practices of the local minister," he added.

Unveiling a statue of Baral at Nrutanga, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said the slain leader will continue to inspire all those fighting against the corrupt and inefficient BJD government.