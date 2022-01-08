STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In Odisha hospital, 54 CCTVs fail, so does lone battery vehicle 

The administration has provided funds from the district mineral foundation, for procurement of two battery vehicles and installation of new CCTV cameras in January.

The battery vehicle for transporting critically ill patients has been dysfunctional due to lack of repair and is lying neglected on the premises.

The battery vehicle for transporting critically ill patients has been dysfunctional due to lack of repair and is lying neglected on the premises. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Poor security management and other services for patients’ convenience at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM-MCH) have fuelled resentment among people. None of the surveillance cameras on the campus is operational, neither is the only battery-operated vehicle for patients. 

As per reports, a total 54 CCTVs were installed in and outside wards, corridors and other areas of the hospital in 2011. But  most are reportedly out of order and some are believed to have gone missing during upgradation of the district headquarters hospital to a medical college in 2016. Blaming the hospital authorities for this negligence, patients’ and their attendants have alleged that theft cases of mobiles and other belongings are on rise. Despite complaints, the authorities concerned have done little to address the issue. 

Similarly, a battery vehicle for transporting critically ill patients from the MCH to the Regional Diagnosis Centre (RDC) located over 200 metre away, was donated by a social worker 12 years back. A driver had been engaged for the purpose and serious patients along with their attendants used to avail the service. But since last three years, the vehicle has been dysfunctional due to lack of repair and is lying neglected on the premises. 

Sources said, the district health administration had decided to provide two additional battery vehicles in the medical college to carry patients to the RDC and other health wings but nothing has been done in this regard till now. Contacted, hospital manager Samir Ranjan Mohapatra admitted that none of the CCTVs are functioning. The administration has provided funds from the district mineral foundation, for procurement of two battery vehicles and installation of new CCTV cameras in January.

