Odisha deploys AYUSH doctors to manage Covid patients in home isolation

In the first phase, the Directorate of AYUSH has engaged 20 additional medical officers in Ganjam district.

Published: 08th January 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of home isolation.

Representational image of home isolation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the new Covid cases skyrocket, the State government on Friday deployed AYUSH doctors for management of patients in home isolation. In the first phase, the Directorate of AYUSH has engaged 20 additional medical officers in Ganjam district.

They have been asked to immediately join duty until further orders.  

The medical officers have been sent to Haripur, Kullada, Gopabandha, Pitapali, Lembhei, K Nuagain, Rajpur, Sankuru, Jharapari, Bedagudiali, Kaniary, Takarada, Kullangi, Langleswar, Domuhani, Jayantipur, Nimapadar, B Nuapalli, Baghela and B Karadabadi. 

