STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha logs 2,703 new cases, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das tests positive

Covid hotspot Khurda contributed around 34 pc of the caseload and entered the red zone once again

Published: 08th January 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 even as new cases in the State leapfrogged to 2,703, the highest single-day total in the last over five months.Das is asymptomatic and in home isolation. The Health Minister, who was touring his constituency, has urged people who came in contact with him to get tested. 

The fresh infections, including 409 in the 0-18 years age group, went up by 42 per cent (pc) over the previous day’s caseload of 1,897. As many as 1,216 cases were detected on Wednesday and 680 on Tuesday. Around 68,970 samples were tested during the period and the overall test positivity rate (TPR) rose to 3.92 pc. 

Five districts reported more than 100 cases each in the last 24 hours. The hotspot Khurda contributed around 34 pc of the caseload as the district recorded the maximum 926 cases, followed by 454 from Sundargarh, 191 from Cuttack, 179 from Sambalpur and 106 from Jharsuguda. Khurda with 2,914 active cases has once again entered the red zone. 

The TPR shot up to 10.75 pc in Sundargarh, 10 pc in Khurda and 8.4 pc in Bhubaneswar in less than a week prompting the administration to enforce localised containment measures to check the spread of infection. It was 5.4 pc in Sambalpur, 4.74 pc in Jharsuguda and three pc in Cuttack.     

Like the initial days of the second wave when western Odisha districts contributed majorly to the caseload, this time too the infection has spread across the region and districts having thickly populated cities/towns. Ten districts accounted for 2,190 cases, 68 pc of the daily caseload.

Director of Health Service Dr Bijay Mohapatra said the significant rise in cases among the paediatric population is a concern though the hospitalisation is negligible. “The government has stopped offline classes following the surge. The mask rules are being tightened and officials asked to ensure strict enforcement,” he said.

One more patient, a 78-year-old from Khurda district, succumbed to the disease taking the toll to 8,468. The active cases stood at 7,984.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Covid Odisha health minister Naba Kishore das
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp