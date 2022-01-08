STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Only lensmen with ASI licence to operate at Konark temple: Orissa HC

The ruling came on Wednesday on a petition filed by photographers who have licence issued by ASI to do business in the Sun temple precincts.

Published: 08th January 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court.

Orissa High Court.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Putting to rest the dispute over carrying out of photography business within the precincts of the Sun Temple at Konark, a single judge bench of the Orissa High Court has ruled that persons having licence issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), should only be allowed to operate. The ruling assumes significance as there has been unchecked access of over a 100 photographers into the 13th century world heritage site for carrying out business, leading to chaotic situations.

The ruling came on Wednesday on a petition filed by photographers who have licence issued by ASI to do business in the Sun temple precincts. They sought the court’s intervention alleging that unchecked access of photographers without a valid licence into the Sun temple has been adversely affecting their livelihood.
The ASI being the custodian of the protected monument issues the licence to the photographers after a selection process that involves different phases of tests in addition to eligibility criteria, it was contended. 

While disposing of the petition, Justice Arindam Sinha said that apart from tourists, only those who have valid licence for purpose of conducting photography in precincts of protected monument are to be allowed to enter. “This must be complied with by ASI with assistance of the administration. The necessity for compliance cannot be overemphasized because such monuments are ancient and therefore need to be protected”, Justice Sinha said. Justice Sinha issued the order after taking into consideration Superintending Archeologist of ASI (Bhubaneswar Circle) Arun Malik’s affidavit and submission of ASI’s counsel Chandrakanta Pradhan.

In his affidavit, Malik said that a selection process according to policy was undertaken by the Regional Director (eastern region), Kolkata, in January 2019 and only 10 candidates were selected. After selection, licence was issued to them for carrying out photography business at the temple. “The Tourism department had also intimated on January 20, 2021, that no candidates have been issued photography licence for the Konark temple”, Malik said in the affidavit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konark Sun Temple Konark Temple Konark Temple photographer Photographer license
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp