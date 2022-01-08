STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lays foundation stone for second entry to Cuttack railway station

The Union Minister assured the construction of underpass at Ghantikhal railway crossing in Athagarh.

Vaishnaw at the foot-overbridge in Cuttack railway station on Friday.

Vaishnaw at the foot-overbridge in Cuttack railway station on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday laid the foundation stone for development of the second entry and circulating area of Cuttack railway station.Stating that the Ministry is committed to develop the railway station, he said funds are no constraint for the purpose.

Vaishnaw who inspected the railway station and took stock of the development works and amenities also directed officials to speed up the construction works to complete the project as early as possible. The second entry and circulating area will have facilities like parking for two/three/four-wheelers, pickup and drop points, parking for ambulances, VIP vehicles besides, a wider approach road.

The Union Minister who visited the newly constructed Taladanda canal left side road on the request of Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani agreed to the handing over of railway land required by the district administration for expansion of the road.

For expansion of Taladanda canal road to facilitate communication for redevelopment of SCB Medical College and Hospital into an ‘AIIMS Plus institute’, the district administration had sought railway land. Vaishnaw directed the Divisional Manager, Khurda Road, to hand over 2.24 acre of railway land located near Malgodown to the State government at the earliest.

Earlier on the day, he flagged off ‘Hospital on Wheels’ from Gopabandhu Institute of Medical Science And Research in Athagarh. The Union Minister assured the construction of underpass at Ghantikhal railway crossing in Athagarh.

Foundation stone laid
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also laid the foundation stone for making the Balasore-Nilagiri railway line ready for passenger trains here. “I had inspected the 20-km route from Balasore to Nilagiri earlier and it will be ready for passenger trains soon,” he said.

TAGS
Ashwini Vaishnaw Cuttack railway station Taladanda canal road SCB Medical College Athagarh
