Universities, colleges to remain shut from Jan 10: Odisha government

Coaching institutions, organisations and individuals offering coaching services to students have also been asked not to run classes in physical mode.

Published: 08th January 2022

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After suspending offline classes in schools, the State government on Friday announced closure of all colleges, universities and technical education institutions across Odisha from January 10 in view of the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases. Classes, though, will continue in online mode.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said all higher educational institutions, except medical and nursing colleges and other institutions under the control of the Health and Family Welfare department will remain closed. The institutions will take appropriate measures to conduct online classes or other alternative methods of learning.

Hostels will also remain closed from January 10. Jena, however, said that scholars, researchers and students who desire to stay in a hostel for research, project works or other academic activities may be permitted after they furnish undertaking to adhere to Covid guidelines to authorities concerned.

All departments concerned have been asked to bring out detailed SOP, guidelines and circulars to this effect. All ongoing offline examinations will be allowed to continue as per schedule with strict compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour. Besides, teaching and non-teaching employees of colleges, universities and technical institutions will work as per new guidelines issued for government servants.

Coaching institutions, organisations and individuals offering coaching services to students have also been asked not to run classes in physical mode. The SRC said that any person found violating the order will be punished under the provision of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws.Keeping in view the rapid surge in Covid cases, offline classes for Class I to XII students have also been suspended across the State from Friday.  

COVID LOCKS

Hostels will also remain closed from Jan 10

Offline classes for Class I to XII students were suspended from Friday

Scholars, researchers and students who desire to stay in a hostel for research, project works or other academic activities may be permitted after they furnish undertaking to adhere to Covid guidelines

