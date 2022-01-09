STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14 new Omicron cases in Odisha, 3,679 new COVID infections reported

Eight of the 14 new Omicron patients were foreign returnees, while five were locals with no international travel history.

Published: 09th January 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State’s daily infection count on Saturday crossed 3,500-mark even as 14 more Omicron cases detected on the day pushed the tally of the super mutant variant to 74.

The State logged 3,679 cases in the last 24 hours, while 14 Omicron cases surfaced from genome sequencing of 19 samples indicating that the new strain is rapidly replacing the existing Delta variant and its local transmission has started. 

Eight of the 14 new Omicron patients were foreign returnees, while five were locals with no international travel history.

The local Omicron cases were reported from Balasore, Khurda, Jajpur, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

The Health department has sent 200 more samples to the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, for sequencing and the results are expected by Monday.

Odisha had reported its first Omicron case on December 21 last year. A 45-year-old woman had also succumbed to the new variant on Thursday. 

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said the Covid graph may continue to go up for some more days.

“The spike in cases in Odisha has remained on par with the nationwide spread and it is difficult to ascertain as to when it will hit the plateau,” he said, urging people not to let their guard against the virus down.

As per the statistics of the Health and Family Welfare (HFW) department, six districts are reporting more than two-third of the Covid-19 cases.

Khurda, which entered into the red zone after recording over 900 cases on Friday, reported another 1,223 cases in the last 24 hours of which 581 were from Capital city Bhubaneswar.

The daily caseload also remained 582 in Sundargarh, 372 in Sambalpur, 310 in Cuttack, 134 in Jharsuguda and 100 in Puri.

Increasing Covid cases has also led to a significant rise in daily test positivity rate (TPR) of the State in the last one week.

The daily TPR which was around 0.77 per cent on January 1 has now jumped to 5.15 per cent.

Virus Surge

  • Total Cases - 3,679.
  • Khurda - 1,223.
  • Daily TPR - 5.15 per cent. 
  • Eight of the 14 new Omicron patients were foreign returnees.
  • Five Omicron cases were local.
