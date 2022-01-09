BJD lays stone for six projects in Kalahandi ahead of Odisha rural polls

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With panchayat elections in State approaching, the ruling BJD seems to be upping its campaign game by laying foundation stone of projects on a war-footing.

Sources said, various projects, big and small, are being launched in almost all blocks of Kalahandi district.

On January 6, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das and Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra laid foundation of five roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and one small bridge over a nullah at Patharla village.

The guests hurriedly unveiled the foundation stones at one place in Patharla but could not attend a meeting nearby for the occasion. The launched projects include Kukti -Matia road, Karlakhunta- Talbrahmani road, Kikia- Sikerpada road, Masani bundh- Balbaspur road and Nasigaon- Tentulikhunti roads under Kesinga , Narla and Bhawanipatna Sadar blocks besides a small bridge over a nullah near Patharla to connect with Boria.

BJP activists raised objections to the plaques that mentioned opposition leader Pradipta Kumar Naik as MLA and that too below the State Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra’s name.