COVID crisis: Orissa High Court to switch over to virtual mode for hearing

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has decided to suspend hearing of cases through hybrid arrangement and switch over to virtual mode/video-conferencing (VC) from Monday in view of increase in Covid-19 across the State.

The High Court had been permitting hybrid arrangement - hearing through both physical and virtual modes since August 2. In an office order issued on Friday,

Registrar (Judicial) Suman Kumar Mishra said, “All the benches shall function only VC from January 10 till February 4. In addition to the existing two VC cabins, one more cabin shall be made functional on Odisha State Bar Council premises to facilitate appearance of the counsel through VC.”

As per the order, the offices of the High Court shall function with 50 per cent strength of employees (except officers in the rank of assistant registrar and above who will attend office daily) during this period under the instructions of the officer concerned.

“The roster for 50 per cent attendance of employees shall be prepared by the superintendents in such a manner that the employees are required to attend office on alternate days and they shall not leave the headquarters during the above period. While attending office, the employees must carry their identity cards,” Mishra said.

Except officers and staff of the court, there shall be restrictions for others over entry into the High Court campus.

However, in cases where there are specific directions of any bench for removal of defects, the advocate concerned may come to the High Court with prior intimation to deputy registrar (judicial), the order further specified.

Filing of cases and documents shall be done through the e-filing portal as usual or through drop box (kept near the counters of the copying section) from 10.30 am to 2.00 pm.

The High Court also notified that all subordinate courts and tribunals across the State will function with 50 per cent staff from Monday.

In an order, Registrar (Administration) Biswajit Mohanty notified that the subordinate courts/tribunals shall function with 50 per cent staff on rotation basis on each working day during the period from January 10 to February 4.

The arrangement shall automatically get extended or vacated on extension or vacation of the restrictions, as the case may be by the State government, he said.