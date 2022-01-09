STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Government move to keep Keonjhar zilla parishad seat for general category raises eyebrows

The State government’s move to earmark the Keonjhar zilla parishad seat for general candidates in the final reservation list has baffled all political parties. 

Published: 09th January 2022 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)

Representational photo (File photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government’s move to earmark the Keonjhar zilla parishad seat for general candidates in the final reservation list has baffled all political parties. 

As per 2011 census, around 45.5 per cent of the 18.02 lakh population of the district belong to scheduled tribe (ST) category while 11.62 per cent are scheduled caste (SC). The scheduled categories’ population comes to 57.12 per cent in the district.

If 52 per cent of the remaining 42.88 per cent (7.73 lakh) of the population belong to other backward classes (OBCs), only 20 per cent of the total population of the district are in general category. The estimated population of the district as of now is around 20.22 lakh. The State government’s decision to keep the post of president for general category for the fourth time is unjustifiable taking the rotation criteria into consideration.

In the first zilla parishad elections held in 1997, the president’s post was won by a candidate from general category. The post was kept reserved for ST (women) from 2002-2007 followed by general in 2007-2012 and general (women) during 2012-2017. In the 2017 election, the post was won by an SC woman candidate. 

“I fail to understand the basis on which the Panchayati Raj department decided in favour of general candidate for the post again this time given the size of the ST population in the district,” said former BJD MLA from Keonjhar Subarna Naik.

He said, “I had raised objection in writing to the December 24, 2021 notice of the department which has invited objections, if any, to the draft reservation list. The department has not given any suitable reason for keeping the post reserved for general candidate.” 

The BJD leader said out of 13 blocks of the district, 11 are covered under tribal sub-plan (TSP). Of the six Assembly constituencies in the district, three are reserved for ST and one for SC which means 67 per cent segments are earmarked for ST and SC. Moreover, the lone parliamentary constituency of Keonjhar also belongs to ST.

Terming the decision arbitrary, Naik said it not only shows the apathetic attitude of the government towards the tribals but also deprives the majority of them people of their constitutional rights. “I will fight this injustice in a court of law,” he added.

Echoing similar concerns, Keonjhar MLA and BJP chief whip in the Assembly Mohan Majhi said this clearly demonstrates the anti-tribal attitude of the BJD government. The party will take its next course of action after due consultations, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp