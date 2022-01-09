Government move to keep Keonjhar zilla parishad seat for general category raises eyebrows

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government’s move to earmark the Keonjhar zilla parishad seat for general candidates in the final reservation list has baffled all political parties.

As per 2011 census, around 45.5 per cent of the 18.02 lakh population of the district belong to scheduled tribe (ST) category while 11.62 per cent are scheduled caste (SC). The scheduled categories’ population comes to 57.12 per cent in the district.

If 52 per cent of the remaining 42.88 per cent (7.73 lakh) of the population belong to other backward classes (OBCs), only 20 per cent of the total population of the district are in general category. The estimated population of the district as of now is around 20.22 lakh. The State government’s decision to keep the post of president for general category for the fourth time is unjustifiable taking the rotation criteria into consideration.

In the first zilla parishad elections held in 1997, the president’s post was won by a candidate from general category. The post was kept reserved for ST (women) from 2002-2007 followed by general in 2007-2012 and general (women) during 2012-2017. In the 2017 election, the post was won by an SC woman candidate.

“I fail to understand the basis on which the Panchayati Raj department decided in favour of general candidate for the post again this time given the size of the ST population in the district,” said former BJD MLA from Keonjhar Subarna Naik.

He said, “I had raised objection in writing to the December 24, 2021 notice of the department which has invited objections, if any, to the draft reservation list. The department has not given any suitable reason for keeping the post reserved for general candidate.”

The BJD leader said out of 13 blocks of the district, 11 are covered under tribal sub-plan (TSP). Of the six Assembly constituencies in the district, three are reserved for ST and one for SC which means 67 per cent segments are earmarked for ST and SC. Moreover, the lone parliamentary constituency of Keonjhar also belongs to ST.

Terming the decision arbitrary, Naik said it not only shows the apathetic attitude of the government towards the tribals but also deprives the majority of them people of their constitutional rights. “I will fight this injustice in a court of law,” he added.

Echoing similar concerns, Keonjhar MLA and BJP chief whip in the Assembly Mohan Majhi said this clearly demonstrates the anti-tribal attitude of the BJD government. The party will take its next course of action after due consultations, he added.