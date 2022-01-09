IMD issues unseasonal rain advisory for Odisha farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With unseasonal rains expected to lash the State for around four days next week, the India Meteorological Department has advised farmers to shift their harvested paddy to safer places.

In a special bulletin issued on Saturday, the regional Met office forecast light to moderate rainfall activity at many places in the State between January 11 and 14.

“The rainfall activity might commence from January 10 onwards in some districts of western Odisha. The rainfall activity is expected to continue in the State till January 14 under the influence of an approaching western disturbance towards eastern India and strong moisture incursion from the Bay Bengal,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

Isolated thunderstorm accompanied by hail and heavy rain is likely to occur in some districts of the State. Some impact on agriculture is expected due to the inclement weather conditions, he added.

The regional Met office has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with hail at one or two places in Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Deogarh districts on January 11.

On January 12, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places over in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Cuttack and Nayagarh districts.