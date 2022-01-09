STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

IMD issues unseasonal rain advisory for Odisha farmers

In a special bulletin issued on Saturday, the regional Met office forecast light to moderate rainfall activity at many places in the State between January 11 and 14.

Published: 09th January 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With unseasonal rains expected to lash the State for around four days next week, the India Meteorological Department has advised farmers to shift their harvested paddy to safer places.

In a special bulletin issued on Saturday, the regional Met office forecast light to moderate rainfall activity at many places in the State between January 11 and 14.

“The rainfall activity might commence from January 10 onwards in some districts of western Odisha. The rainfall activity is expected to continue in the State till January 14 under the influence of an approaching western disturbance towards eastern India and strong moisture incursion from the Bay Bengal,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

Isolated thunderstorm accompanied by hail and heavy rain is likely to occur in some districts of the State. Some impact on agriculture is expected due to the inclement weather conditions, he added.

The regional Met office has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with hail at one or two places in Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Deogarh districts on January 11.

On January 12, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places over in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Cuttack and Nayagarh districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp