Minister distributes housing aid to Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana beneficiaries in Maoist belt

The assistance is meant for repair and maintenance of houses constructed under the scheme.

Published: 09th January 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 09:12 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera on Saturday distributed financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each to beneficiaries of Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana in Maoist infested Podia and Kalimela blocks of the district. 

The assistance is meant for repair and maintenance of houses constructed under the scheme. While interacting with the beneficiaries, Behera highlighted the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government for the welfare of people. 

He also visited two schools transformed under the 5T initiative and lauded the teachers for maintaining a healthy academic environment on the campuses. 
 

