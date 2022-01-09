STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen Patnaik announces sops for anganwadi workers ahead of Odisha rural polls

Published: 09th January 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing with announcement of sops ahead of the panchayat elections in the State expected to be held before March 15, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday doubled the one time retirement benefit for anganwadi workers and announced a package for Mission Shakti community resource persons.

Announcing the packages, Naveen said that one time incentive for retired anganwadi workers will be enhanced to Rs 40,000 from Rs 20,000.

Similarly, the incentives for mini-anganwadi workers and anganwadi assistants have been doubled from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 respectively.

The package, which will be implemented with retrospective effect from January 1, 2019, will benefit over 1.30 lakh anganwadi workers in the State, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Anganwadi workers, mini-anganwadi workers and anganwadi assistant workers will also be eligible for paid medical leave if anyone falls sick and gets hospitalised. 

Similarly, the Chief Minister announced a separate package for community resource persons working with the Mission Shakti. 

The financial package will benefit about 50,000 resource persons working at the panchayat-level to make the Mission Shakti a success.

The package includes a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to each resource persons. Stating that all resource persons will be given identity cards, the Chief Minister said Rs 5,000 will be provided to them for purchase of smart phones. 

Moreover, Community Mobiliser (CRP-CM) will draw a monthly remuneration of Rs 3,000 and Rs 350 travelling allowance per month apart from Rs 150 for telephone expenses.

The Chief Minister said that the resource persons have played a key role in strengthening the Mission Shakti movement in the State.

The resource persons working for the Mission Shakti SHGs include master bookkeepers, ‘bank mitra’, ‘krushi mitra’ and ‘prani mitra’.

