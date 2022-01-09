Odisha: BRPL hands over twenty EzeCheck devices to CHC

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Brahmani River Pellets Limited (BRPL), Kalinga Nagar under its CSR initiative on Saturday handed over as many as 20 EzeCheck non-invasive screening devices to community health officers (CHOs) and ANMs of CHC, Danagadi in the district.

The devices were handed over by BRPL vice president (corporate affairs) Debasis Dash and AVP (procurement) Anshuman Dash in the presence of Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore, DRDA PD Ashok Kumar Behuria and CDMO Dr Biranchi Narayan Barik.

A training session was also organised for the CHOs and ANMs on the use of the devices by a team of experts from EzeRx HealthTech Pvt Ltd.

EzeCheck is a non-invasive portable health screening device that measures haemoglobin, oxygen saturation, bilirubin, creatinine and blood sugar levels in few seconds, without drawing a single drop of blood from the human body.

It is useful for larger populations, especially for women and children who are most vulnerable to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), in detecting anaemia, predicting kidney, liver and lung problems in relatively less time than normal laboratory investigations.

The devices will initially be deployed at community level and peripheral public healthcare facilities of the district for screening of diseases, at an early stage.