Odisha government to construct 128 godowns to meet storage needs

In the first phase, 128 such godowns will be constructed where PACS/LAMPS have their own land but do not have resources.

Published: 09th January 2022

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to construct multi-purpose godowns for primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and large area multi-purpose societies (LAMPS) to meet their storage needs during procurement of paddy and other identified agricultural produce under minimum support price system.

Approving the proposal, Cooperation Minister and Chairman of the Odisha State Agriculture Marketing (OSAM) Board Ranendra Pratap Swain said that regulated market committees (RMCs) will bear the cost of the godowns of PACS/LAMPs that have their own land. Two of the godowns will have storage space capacity of 50 tonnes each.

The Minister said that OSAM Board has developed a model design for the godown which will cost Rs 26 lakh each. The proposed godowns will have an office room with facilities for sanitation.

The PACS and LAMPS will sign an agreement with the local RMC before construction of the godowns. The district administrations will provide all necessary support and advise to the RMCs for timely completion of the godowns.

PACS/LAMPS coming under Athmallick, Dhenkanal, Kamkhyanagar, Hindol, Narsingpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Bahadjhola, Sambalpur, Boudh, Birmaharajpur, Balugaon, Jatni, Bhanjanagar, Hinjilicut, Parlakhemundi, Kantabanji. Junagarh, Bhawanipatna, Keisinga, Kendupatna, Jaleswar, Chandbali and Bhadrak RMCs have been considered in the first phase.

